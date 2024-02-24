Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

