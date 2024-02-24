Desjardins Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SVI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.38.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
