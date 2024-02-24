DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 709,553 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,984 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
