Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $470.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $433.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $439.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.