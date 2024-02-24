Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

DRVN stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,886,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 326,760 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $49,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

