Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 18.79% of Dutch Bros worth $199,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2,459.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 437,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 420,798 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 138,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 154.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 957.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

