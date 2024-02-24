Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BROS. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Shares of BROS stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 957.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Recommended Stories

