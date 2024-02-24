Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,183,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,855,000 after purchasing an additional 307,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,275,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

