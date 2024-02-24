Edward C. Coppola Sells 50,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Macerich by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,036,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Macerich by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macerich

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.