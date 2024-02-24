Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Buys 51,333 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 51,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.93 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$98,867.36 ($64,619.19).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 85,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock.
Flagship Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Flagship Investments Increases Dividend
About Flagship Investments
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Investments
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.