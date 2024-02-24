Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 316,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 85,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

