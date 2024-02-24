Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.84

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and traded as low as $15.60. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 10,310 shares.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

