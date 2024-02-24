Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,693 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Equifax worth $37,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $266.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.84. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $267.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

