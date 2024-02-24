Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 106,554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 16.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

