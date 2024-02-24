Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,480 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 131.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

