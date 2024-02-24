Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Envestnet worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Envestnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 206.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $1,521,000.

ENV stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.32. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

