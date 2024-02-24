Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $248.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.08.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

