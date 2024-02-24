EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $340.00 at Wedbush

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

Shares of EPAM opened at $301.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.19. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $316.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,522,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

