Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.91.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. In related news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$56,684.30. Insiders sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416 over the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

