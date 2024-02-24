Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.91.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total value of C$88,430.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,497 shares of company stock worth $347,416.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

