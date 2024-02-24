Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

