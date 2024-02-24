Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.3 %

ETD opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

