Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.