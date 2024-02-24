Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETSY. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

ETSY stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $129.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

