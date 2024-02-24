Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $72.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

