Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $67.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Etsy

ETSY stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $129.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 257.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.