Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. William Blair cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

