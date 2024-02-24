Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,374,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

