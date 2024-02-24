Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $511.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 380.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

