FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of FB Financial worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

