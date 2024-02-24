Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16,095.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £160.95 ($202.66) and last traded at £159.90 ($201.33), with a volume of 82692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £158.65 ($199.76).

Ferguson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is £150.85 and its 200 day moving average is £137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,553.01%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

