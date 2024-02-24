First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of First Business Financial Services worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 362,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

FBIZ stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $294.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

