First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.3 %

FFBC opened at $21.83 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

