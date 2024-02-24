Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

