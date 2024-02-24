Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

