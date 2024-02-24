Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.