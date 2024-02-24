Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Fluence Energy worth $27,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,508,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 530,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 475,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

