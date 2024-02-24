Fmr LLC Acquires 1,011,236 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,236 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of ACV Auctions worth $178,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,212.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,212.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 613,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,778. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

