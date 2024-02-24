Fmr LLC Acquires 1,758,427 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LifeStance Health Group worth $193,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.23 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,676,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

