Fmr LLC Acquires 486,458 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,458 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Liberty Broadband worth $197,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

