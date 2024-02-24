Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $197,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 1,225.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

