Fmr LLC Buys 74,310 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,310 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $208,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.