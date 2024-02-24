Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542,049 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 773,147 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $195,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $71.51 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

