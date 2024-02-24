Fmr LLC Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 76,044.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.20% of Americold Realty Trust worth $189,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.77 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

