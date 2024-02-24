Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088,585 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.57% of NU worth $195,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NU by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after buying an additional 22,192,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NU Trading Down 1.4 %

NU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

