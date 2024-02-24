Fmr LLC Has $201.16 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.80% of Hillenbrand worth $201,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,733. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

