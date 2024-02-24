Fmr LLC Has $201.52 Million Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938,558 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of BRP Group worth $201,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.47 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.