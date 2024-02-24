Fmr LLC Has $203.08 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,224 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.80% of ESAB worth $203,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB Trading Up 0.7 %

ESAB Announces Dividend

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

