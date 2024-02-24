Fmr LLC Has $208.06 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,817 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Extra Space Storage worth $208,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

