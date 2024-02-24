Fmr LLC Increases Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,089,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $195,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $47.91.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

